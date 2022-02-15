India bans 54 'Chinese' apps, citing worries over security

NEW DELHI • India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd's marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said yesterday.

The ban is the latest instance of tensions between the two neighbours which are locked in a protracted border dispute.

The apps banned by the South Asian nation's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology include those belonging to large China technology companies such as Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase, and are re-branded versions of apps already banned by India in 2020, said the people who asked not to be identified.

Sea - founded by China-born entrepreneurs who became Singapore citizens - has been focusing on building a gaming and e-commerce business globally with backing from Tencent, the largest shareholder of the company.

Sea did not respond to requests for comment on the ban on the game Free Fire - Illuminate.

Free Fire, the battle royale shooter often compared with PUBG, is among the world's most popular mobile games with more than a billion downloads on Google Play. The title has underpinned the phenomenal growth of the Singapore-based Sea, South-east Asia's most valuable company, and its expansion into markets from Brazil to India.

The game was the highest grossing mobile game in India in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry tracker App Annie.

While Tencent is Sea's largest shareholder, it has adopted much the same hands-off approach it takes with other investees in China.

In January, the WeChat operator revealed it was cutting its stake in Sea to 18.7 per cent from 21.3 per cent, while taking its voting rights eventually to under 10 per cent.

A spokesman for India's home affairs ministry did not comment on the matter.

And a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology spokesman declined to comment on the issue.