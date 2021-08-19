News analysis

India back to drawing board on Afghan policy as it pulls out diplomatic staff

India Bureau Chief
A handout photo from the District Information Office Jamnagar, Gujarat, of some of the 130 people arriving on Tuesday at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat, India, after they were evacuated from Kabul. The writer says the swift takeover of Afghanistan by th
A handout photo from the District Information Office Jamnagar, Gujarat, of some of the 130 people arriving on Tuesday at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat, India, after they were evacuated from Kabul. The writer says the swift takeover of Afghanistan by the Taleban has disadvantaged India, reversing two decades of investment and diplomacy.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI • The swift takeover of Afghanistan by the Taleban has disadvantaged India, reversing two decades of investment and diplomacy.

New Delhi, which had put its weight behind former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and was fully invested in the Afghan government, will now have to go back to the drawing board on its engagement with Afghanistan, said analysts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2021, with the headline 'India back to drawing board on Afghan policy as it pulls out diplomatic staff'. Subscribe
Topics: 