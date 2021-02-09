India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts: Sources

NEW DELHI • India has asked Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts the country says are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or operated by sympathisers of a separatist Sikh movement, two Technology Ministry sources said yesterday.

India's security agencies said some of the accounts were being operated from outside the country, one of the sources said, declining to be named as the order is not public.

The order also involved the Twitter accounts of some supporters of the movement for an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan.

Many of these accounts were sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative content on the ongoing farmer protests, the source added.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of India's capital, New Delhi, for months, demanding the withdrawal of new agriculture laws.

Twitter has yet to comply with the government order, which was issued last Thursday, the sources said.

Twitter did not confirm or deny whether it had complied with the government's latest order, but said it reviews content under its rules and local laws when it receives a legal request about potentially illegal posts.

The US social media firm also said it carefully reviews legal requests which may be seeking to restrict freedom of expression.

Twitter earlier this month refused to comply with an Indian government directive to block more than 250 accounts and posts, a move which has put the social media giant at the centre of a political firestorm in a key market.

Its chief executive Jack Dorsey kicked up a storm in India last week after he liked a tweet suggesting that Twitter consider introducing a farmer protest emoji.

REUTERS