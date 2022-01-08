India allows Mother Teresa's charity access to foreign donations

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - The Missionaries of Charity, the Catholic religious order and philanthropic organisation established by Mother Teresa, received approval to again have access to foreign donations after a short ban, according to the federal Home Ministry's website.

The charity, set up by the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1950, works with some of the country's poorest and most destitute people.

A representative at the charity, based in the eastern city of Kolkata, confirmed the approval via phone.

Indian Express reported earlier Saturday (Jan 8) that the organisation's approval for foreign donations was renewed on Jan 6 and will be valid till end of 2026.

The group's application to renew its licence to continue receiving foreign funds under India's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act "was refused on Dec 25, 2021, for not meeting the eligibility conditions," the ministry said in a statement last month.

The move sparked criticism from political parties as well as rights groups, some of which have lost their licences to get money from overseas donors.