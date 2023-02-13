India aims to triple defence exports to $6.7b, sell fighter jets and choppers

BENGALURU - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation’s massive import budget.

The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees (S$12 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever.

Its airlines are also trying to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships.

For decades, India has been one of the world’s biggest importers of defence equipment.

However, it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

New Delhi’s export ambitions are a sign of its growing clout, as it uses the leverage of huge imports to attract investment in its domestic industry.

“Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner,” Mr Modi said in a speech at the show. “I call on India’s private sector to invest more and more in the country’s defence sector.”

India exports defence products to 75 countries, he added.

Past Indian exports include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Dhruv helicopters to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador, and Russia-India venture BrahMos Aerospace’s supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. HAL has also offered its Tejas light fighter jet for sale to Malaysia.

India has also exported other equipment such as offshore patrol vessels, coastal surveillance systems, avionics, chaff rocket launchers and spares for radars.

The air show aims to promote exports of indigenous air platforms such as Tejas fighter jets, Dhruv choppers, HTT-40 training aircraft, Dornier light-utility helicopters and light-combat helicopters.