KOLKATA - Scaling up domestic manufacturing to cut dependence on imports is a strategic priority for India, but it has floundered in one key sector - medical devices.

Imports of these items have soared nearly fivefold, from 128.66 billion rupees (S$2.24 billion) in 2016-17 to over 632 billion rupees in 2021-22, highlighting India's dependence on foreign sources such as China and Singapore for items ranging from gloves to ventilators.