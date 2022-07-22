New president from tribal minority

A woman from India's tribal minority was elected as the country's president yesterday with the backing of the ruling party, making her the first person from the marginalised community to occupy the top post.

Ms Droupadi Murmu, 64, who is from the Santhal tribe, secured the largely ceremonial position with the support of more than half of the electorate of MPs and state legislators, partial results released by the election commission showed.

She will take the oath of office on Monday when President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends.