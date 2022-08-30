In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers

BAGRAM (AFP) - For years, the sprawling military base at Bagram, just north of Kabul, was a potent symbol of the United States' two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The sprawling complex included an air base that was the linchpin of the US invasion; a prison where rights groups allege widespread violations occurred; and a residential area that featured swimming pools, cinemas and spas.

But weeks before Washington officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan last August, US troops left the airbase in the dead of night.

Today, the military base is occupied by the Taliban, who took over the country in a swift offensive as US forces were exiting.

The US departure from Bagram has also seen the collapse of the economy in the nearby town of the same name, an illustration of how Afghanistan's fortunes were so heavily tied to the war and foreign aid.

"Today, I'm jobless. I don't know much about politics, but the exit of US forces from the base is a big economic loss," said Mr Saifulrahman Faizi, one of the town's 80,000 residents.

Mr Faizi earned US$30 a day when he was employed at the base, at a time when hundreds would queue for hours outside the compound in the hope of getting work.

"Now, nobody goes there. Everything has just crashed, everybody is struggling", he said.

Nowhere is the town's economic collapse more evident than in the main market.

It is marked by rows of shuttered shops and warehouses, and those that remain open have seen sales plummet.

Mr Shah Wali, a 46-year-old grocery store keeper, said he used to earn an income of between US$230 and US$340).

Today, he can barely pay his rent.

"With the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) coming to power, peace has returned but business has gone," Mr Wali told AFP, clutching his prayer beads.