In India, a 26-year-old doc decides who lives or dies

NEW DELHI • Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old.

He does not even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy.

As India's healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse during a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus, Dr Aggarwal makes those decisions during a 27-hour workday that includes a grim overnight shift in charge of the emergency room at his New Delhi hospital.

Everyone at Holy Family Hospital - patients, relatives and staff - knows there are not enough beds, not enough oxygen or ventilators to keep everyone who arrives at the hospital's front gates alive.

"Who to be saved, who not to be saved should be decided by God," Dr Aggarwal says. "We are not made for that - we are just humans. But at this point in time, we are being made to do this."

India has reported a global record of more than 300,000 daily cases for the past two weeks, figures that experts say are almost certainly conservative.

In the capital New Delhi, fewer than 20 of more than 5,000 Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are free at any one time.

Patients rush from hospital to hospital, dying on the street or at home, while oxygen trucks move under armed guard to facilities with perilously low stocks.

Crematoriums work around the clock, throwing up plumes of smoke as the bodies of victims arrive every few minutes.

During his marathon shift, Dr Aggarwal says, he fears what will happen if he gets infected too, knowing that his own hospital will be unlikely to find him a bed. He is not vaccinated: He was sick in January when shots for medical professionals were being rolled out, and then by February, he began to relax. "We were all under the misconception the virus had gone," he says.

Heading the ER, with its broken bones and coughs and colds, is usually a relatively simple task, left to a more junior doctor while senior consultants and specialists work in the ICU, where serious cases can quickly escalate. That system has long broken down, and the on-duty doctor in the ER is now one of the most critical in the hospital.

When Dr Aggarwal begins his shift at around 9am on the day that Reuters documented, four bodies lie in one of the areas where staff are supposed to remove their protective equipment. In the emergency room, conditions are even more cramped. Patients and relatives crowd every available space, many wearing no protection except for a simple cloth mask. Doctors and nurses have stopped wearing full protective equipment too - it is simply too difficult to work in.

Trolleys are close enough for patients to touch each other. One man even lies in a storage area surrounded by bins of medical waste, a relative dragging in a new oxygen cylinder as one runs out.

A security guard, Mr Mahendar Baisoyar, is posted outside the emergency room door to ensure relatives do not try to secure a bed "by force", he says.

Last month, relatives at another hospital in the capital attacked staff with knives after a patient died. The city state's top court has warned that more law-and-order problems at hospitals are likely if shortages continue.

In normal circumstances, Holy Family is one of the best hospitals in the country, attracting patients from across the world, and it still is, considering the conditions in government hospitals where patients lie two to a bed or die outside on trolleys in the baking sun.

But the facility is still in a desperate position. The hospital, which normally has capacity for 275 adults, is now caring for 385. A sign posted outside shows the number of available general and ICU Covid-19 beds remains the same as it has for weeks: zero.

Like many other Delhi hospitals, Holy Family has taken to Twitter to beg state and federal politicians for help securing oxygen. Its medical staff look at everyone, give first aid as best they can, but there is just no space for everyone.

Dr Sumit Ray, the hospital's medical superintendent and head of the ICU, says the hospital staff are doing everything they can.

"The doctors and nurses are demoralised," he says. "They know they can do better, but they just don't have the time."

REUTERS