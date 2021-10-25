In 21 days, Facebook led new user in India to gore, fake news

MENLO PARK (California) • In February 2019, Facebook set up a test account in India to determine how its own algorithms affect what people see in one of its fastest growing and most important overseas markets.

The results stunned the firm's own staff. Within three weeks, the new user's feed turned into a maelstrom of fake news and incendiary images. There were graphic photos of beheadings, doctored images of Indian air strikes against Pakistan and jingoistic scenes of violence.

"I've seen more images of dead people in the past three weeks than I've seen in my entire life total," one staff member wrote, according to a 46-page research note that was among the trove of documents released by Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen.

The test proved telling as it focused exclusively on Facebook's role in recommending content.

The trial account used the profile of a 21-year-old woman living in the western Indian city of Jaipur and hailing from Hyderabad. The user followed only pages or groups recommended by Facebook or encountered through those recommendations. The experience was termed an "integrity nightmare" by the author of the research note.

While Ms Haugen's disclosures have painted a damning picture of Facebook's role in spreading harmful content in the United States, the India experiment suggests that the firm's influence globally could be even worse.

Most of the money Facebook spends on content moderation is focused on English-language media in countries like the US. But its growth largely comes from countries such as India, Indonesia and Brazil, where it has struggled to hire people with the language skills to impose even basic oversight.

The challenge is particularly acute in India, a country of 1.3 billion people with 22 official languages. Facebook has tended to outsource oversight for content on its platform to contractors from companies like Accenture.

"We've invested significantly in technology to find hate speech in various languages, including Hindi and Bengali," a Facebook spokesman said. "As a result, we've reduced the amount of hate speech that people see by half this year. Today, it's down to 0.05 per cent."

The new user test account was created on Feb 4, 2019, during a research team's trip to India. The experiment began to turn dark on Feb 11, as the test user started to explore content recommended by Facebook, including posts that were popular across the social network.

The tester began with benign sites, including the official page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and BBC News India.

Then, on Feb 14, a terror attack in Pulwama in the politically sensitive Kashmir state killed 40 Indian security personnel and injured dozens more. The Indian government attributed the strike to a Pakistan terrorist group. Soon, the tester's feed turned into a barrage of anti-Pakistan hate speech.

There were also nationalist messages, exaggerated claims about India's air strikes in Pakistan, fake photos of bomb explosions and a doctored photo that purported to show a newly married army man killed in the attack who had been preparing to return to his family.

Many of the hate-filled posts were in Hindi, the country's national language, escaping the regular content moderation controls at the social network.

The report makes clear how little control Facebook has in one of its most important markets.

"This exploratory effort of one hypothetical test account inspired deeper, more rigorous analysis of our recommendation systems, and contributed to product changes to improve them," Facebook said.

"Our work on curbing hate speech continues and we have further strengthened our hate classifiers, to include four Indian languages."

BLOOMBERG