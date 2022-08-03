Imran Khan's party 'took illegal foreign donations'

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan former premier Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the Election Commission ruled yesterday.

The case dates back to 2014 when a disgruntled founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a case against his party leadership, accusing it of financial irregularities.

The Election Commission Pakistan found that Mr Khan's party concealed 16 bank accounts and accepted donations from foreigners or foreign groups based in Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and the Cayman Islands.

Pakistani law bars political parties from receiving funds and donations from foreign individuals and companies. The commission also said that financial details submitted by Mr Khan were "found to be grossly inaccurate".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - who came into power in April after Mr Khan's ouster - yesterday said the commission's verdict showed "yet again that he (Mr Khan) is a certified liar".

"(The) nation should ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners," Mr Sharif said in a tweet.

The party has denied the accusations. Responding to the decision, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party had taken funds from "overseas Pakistanis", not foreign nationals.

"Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of Pakistan's economy, and we would continue to rely on them for funding," Mr Chaudhry told reporters.

The PTI has been sent a notice to explain the prohibited funds, or it can challenge the order in court.

The commission, meanwhile, could pursue confiscating the prohibited funds, while the government could take the case to the Supreme Court to ban Mr Khan's party.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE