NEW DELHI - In a country known for unpredictable political turns, there has been one abiding feature that has defined Pakistan's fragile democracy - no prime minister in the country's 75 years of existence has lasted a full five-year term in office.

Mr Imran Khan, who has recommended the appointment of a caretaker PM, looks set to become the latest leader to meet this fate after a string of fast-moving developments last week that tossed the country into a constitutional crisis.