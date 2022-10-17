Imran Khan wins majority of seats in Pakistan's by-elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan won the majority of seats in by-elections, building momentum in his campaign to pressure the six-month-old government into calling an early national vote.

Khan contested seven of the eight seats and has won six, according to Election Commission of Pakistan data with all the votes counted. The Pakistan Peoples Party, a member of the ruling coalition, took the other two seats.

While the ex-leader will have to resign from all but one of the seats he won - and elections will have to happen again - the victory suggests voters in the nation of more than 220 million people support his political narrative.

The former cricket star, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April, has been holding rallies across Pakistan that are attracting large crowds to seek early elections.

"I ask the government and the establishment to respect the will of the masses and immediately announce fresh elections in the country," Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said in a tweet.

"We are ready to discuss the election framework with the government".

The political drama comes as Shehbaz Sharif's government grapples with economic distress.

Moody's downgraded the nation's credit rating and Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have dipped to the lowest levels in three years.

Devastating floods earlier this year have also added to the crisis.

The vote is taking place after all 131 lawmakers from Khan's party resigned from parliament's lower house in April following the change in government. Elections for those seats are being held in phases.

While a sweeping win will embolden Khan and his supporters, his current spate of legal woes may put a brake on his political ambitions.

The Election Commission has said Khan's party received illegal foreign funds from the US, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. The PTI party has denied the charge and is appealing the order.