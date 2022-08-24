Imran Khan summoned to court as legal woes mount

KARACHI • Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned yesterday to appear in court next week as prosecutors consider charging him with contempt following a weekend speech in which he threatened police officers and a magistrate, officials said.

The possible contempt charge comes on top of charges under an anti-terror law that police filed against Mr Khan over the same televised speech.

Mr Khan had complained about sedition charges that an aide faces for allegedly inciting mutiny in the military. "We will not spare you," Mr Khan said in the speech that named the police chief and the judge involved in the case against the aide. "We will sue you."

He has been campaigning for new elections since being forced to step down this year but a conviction would disqualify him from standing, legal experts said.

"The court... summons him to appear before the court in person on Aug 31," Advocate-General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon told Reuters.

The court also asked the Chief Justice at Islamabad High Court to constitute a full court bench to proceed with the contempt case, he added.

"It is a criminal conviction," retired judge Shaiq Usmani told television channel Geo News, adding that Mr Khan could face six months in jail if convicted.

The South Asian nation has seen at least one prime minister, and some lawmakers, unseated after such disqualifications.

The use of anti-terrorism laws as the grounds for cases against political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan, where Mr Khan's government also used them against opponents and critics.

His political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has dismissed the accusations as being politically motivated.

REUTERS