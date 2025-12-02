Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan healthy but cut off in jail, sister says as family seeks access

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Imran Khan has been in jail since his August 2023 arrest on corruption charges.

LAHORE - Imran Khan, Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, is in good physical health but facing isolation and psychological strain, his sister said on Dec 2, after a rare supervised visit following weeks in which his family said access had been blocked.

Ms Uzma Khanum, one of Khan’s three sisters, was the only family member permitted to meet him in Adiala Jail, where supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had gathered outside to protest against conditions of his detention.

She told reporters her brother “looked healthy” but had been confined indoors for long periods with no communication with relatives or aides.

“He is physically well,” said Ms Khanum, who is a doctor. “But he is kept inside all the time and only goes out for a short while. There is no contact with anybody.”

The meeting took place under strict supervision and without mobile devices, she said, declining to provide further details.

Khan, 73, who served as prime minister from 2018-2022, has been in jail since his August 2023 arrest on corruption charges and is serving sentences in several cases he says are politically motivated.

PTI says routine visits have been blocked for weeks despite court orders, fuelling rumours about his condition and possible prison transfers.

Authorities deny any mistreatment and say Khan is receiving all entitlements available to prisoners.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said decisions about prison visits were up to jail officials and not under control of the government.

Last week, one of Khan’s sons told Reuters the family had no direct or verifiable contact with him for more than three weeks and “no verifiable information at all” about his condition, saying they feared “something irreversible” might be concealed.

They have also sought renewed access for his personal physician, who has not examined him for over a year.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, an independent rights monitor, said in a post on X it was “seriously concerned” by reports that Khan had been subjected to restrictive detention conditions and limits on family meetings.

It called for regular access to relatives and legal counsel, which it described as a “fundamental safeguard against isolation and misuse of detention powers”, and urged authorities to comply with constitutional and international standards of humane treatment. REUTERS