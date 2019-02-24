Hundreds of cars gutted in blaze at India air show

NEW DELHI (DPA) - At least 300 cars were destroyed in a fire at the parking lot of a government-run air show in India's southern city of Bangalore on Saturday (Feb 23), but no one was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire could be a lit cigarette that was disposed of on the grass in the open field, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported citing official sources.

City fire services chief MN Reddi said the blaze at Aero India 2019 spread rapidly due to dry grass and strong winds.

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the burnt-out vehicles near the Yelahanka air base, where an estimated 100 aircraft were parked for the biennial event.

A probe has been ordered to investigate the cause of fire, India's Defence Minsitry said.

The air show was temporarily suspended while the fire spread and no planes took off from the airbase until the fire was doused, reports said.

The event, which is organised by the Defence Ministry, is among the biggest air shows in the world.

Fire at parking area of Aero India 2019 brought under control. There was no loss of life or injury. Afternoon air display continued on time. #AeroIndia2019 pic.twitter.com/ShtFyPUO8h — RachS (@iamrachs) February 23, 2019

Yelahanka in B'lore #BREAKING: Fire breaks out at car parking area near #Aero India show 2019 in Yelahanka venue. More than 15 cars catch fire. pic.twitter.com/Et3jAYzgDj — Ban C Coorg (@kunjhamadbanc) February 23, 2019

Saturday's incident comes after two jets of Indian Air Force's Aerobatic Team collided during rehearsals on Tuesday, killing a pilot and injuring two more.