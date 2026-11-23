News Analysis
How to beat the right: Global progressives compare notes in India
- Progressive leaders from over 70 countries met in Hyderabad to share ideas on beating right-wing politics and rebuilding trust with voters.
- They studied wins in Brazil, Serbia and Hungary, where social media, youth outreach and clear campaign messages helped left and centre-left parties win.
- Delegates said progressives must address jobs, prices, migration, religion and local concerns, while also facing financing blocks, disinformation and other political pressure.
AI generated
HYDERABAD – What could Anies Baswedan, the runner-up in Indonesia’s 2024 presidential race, Supra Mahumapelo, from the African National Congress in South Africa, and Kunthida Rungruengkiat, a Thai politician, be doing in the tech city of Hyderabad in south India on the same days?
On Nov 13 and 14, they met members of the Indian National Congress, including the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, at a summit of progressive leaders from over 70 countries. Organisers said it was an attempt to “forge a new progressive world” amid entrenched right-wing power.