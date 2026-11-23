Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (third from right) was the talk of the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad on Nov 13 and 14.

HYDERABAD – What could Anies Baswedan, the runner-up in Indonesia’s 2024 presidential race, Supra Mahumapelo, from the African National Congress in South Africa, and Kunthida Rungruengkiat, a Thai politician, be doing in the tech city of Hyderabad in south India on the same days?

On Nov 13 and 14, they met members of the Indian National Congress, including the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, at a summit of progressive leaders from over 70 countries. Organisers said it was an attempt to “forge a new progressive world” amid entrenched right-wing power.