How strike was orchestrated

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan at the weekend. Here is how it was carried out, according to a US official:

NETWORK OF SUPPORT

For several years, the US government had been aware of a network that it assessed supported Zawahiri, and over the past year.

This year, officials identified that Zawahiri's family - his wife, his daughter and her children - had relocated to a safe house in Kabul, and subsequently identified him at the same location.

GROWING CONFIDENCE

Over several months, intelligence officials grew more confident that they had correctly identified Zawahiri at the Kabul safe house and, in early April, started briefing senior administration officials.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan subsequently briefed President Joe Biden.

After Zawahiri arrived at the Kabul safe house, officials were not aware of him leaving it, and they identified him on the balcony - where he was ultimately struck - on multiple occasions.

BUILDING CONSTRUCTION

Officials investigated the construction and nature of the safe house and scrutinised its occupants to ensure the United States could confidently conduct an operation to kill Zawahiri without threatening the structural integrity of the building, and while minimising the risk to civilians and Zawahiri's family.

TOP-LEVEL MEETINGS

In recent weeks, the President convened meetings with key advisers and Cabinet members to scrutinise the intelligence and evaluate the best course of action.

Mr Biden "asked detailed questions about what we knew and how we knew it", and closely examined a model of the safe house that the intelligence community had built and brought to the meeting.

He asked about lighting, weather, construction materials and other factors that could affect the success of the operation.

PRECISION STRIKE

On July 25, the President convened his key Cabinet members and advisers to receive a final briefing and to discuss how killing Zawahiri would affect America's relationship with the Taliban, among other issues.

After soliciting views from others in the room, Mr Biden authorised "a precise, tailored air strike", on the condition that it minimise the risk of civilian casualties.

The strike was ultimately carried out just after 6am (Kabul time) on Sunday, by a drone firing so-called Hellfire missiles. Zawahiri was "killed on the balcony".

