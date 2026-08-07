The EuroTech x HKTE Hackathon brought together 250 finalists in Munich to tackle real-world challenges and explore the funding, incubation support and networks in Hong Kong that could take their ideas further

The EuroTech x HKTE Hackathon brought together 250 finalists from more than 25 countries and over 100 universities.

Non-invasive preliminary screening for anaemia and technology that detects road defects before drivers even notice them. These were among the ideas explored at the recent EuroTech x HKTE Hackathon, organised by Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) and the EuroTech Federation to connect promising European innovators with Hong Kong’s growing innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem.

Held in Munich, Germany, from June 6 to 7, the hackathon bought together 250 finalists from more than 100 universities across 25 countries. Participants showcased their skills in fields including computer science, artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering, highlighting the depth and breadth of emerging tech talent across Europe.

To compete, finalists had to go beyond building a working prototype – they had to tailor their solutions with Hong Kong in mind, prompting many to research and understand the city’s specific needs, market and regulatory landscape as part of their pitch, and in turn deepen their understanding of Hong Kong.

Through initiatives like this, HKTE is creating opportunities for international talent to connect with Hong Kong and explore the career and entrepreneurial possibilities available across the city and other Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities.

Growing Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem

Operating under the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, HKTE proactively promotes various talent admission schemes and provides comprehensive support services for global talent looking to build careers in the city, connecting professionals with designated partners for job matching, settlement support and community integration.

According to Felix Chan, director of HKTE, the Europe-wide hackathon was designed to bring together aspiring young talent, founders, start-ups and tech enthusiasts from across the continent.

“We wanted to introduce these talents to the opportunities not only in Hong Kong’s growing I&T ecosystem, but across GBA – with the potential to explore the Chinese Mainland and beyond,” he adds.

Shortlisted participants worked through a continuous 30-hour hackathon, competing across four categories: FinTech, HealthTech, Smart City, and Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. PHOTO: HONG KONG TALENT ENGAGE

According to Chan, the energy on the hackathon floor was about more than winning. It reflected a growing interest among Europe’s next generation of innovators in the opportunities Hong Kong has to offer, with many actively exploring career and business prospects across the city.

“During the event, one team even reached out to more than 250 clinicians in Hong Kong to see how their idea would actually work in the territory. Before the hackathon ended, they had heard back – with positive feedback and interest,” says Wendy Yau, senior manager of Ecosystem Development (Entrepreneurship) at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited, who served as one of the competition’s judges. “Their willingness to connect with people from Hong Kong firsthand is a strong indication of how eager they are to explore the opportunities available there.”

Concurs Chan: “The young people at the hackathon were incredibly impressive. They were bright, creative and eager to learn, especially about Hong Kong.

“They were no longer just asking what Hong Kong was – many wanted to understand how they could explore turning an idea into a venture here, and what it might look like to build a future in the city,” he adds.

That curiosity was reflected throughout the event, where participants were given a first-hand look at how Hong Kong was positioning itself as a springboard for the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. Through presentations and discussions, they explored how the city could help transform brilliant ideas into ventures with access to opportunities across Asia and beyond.

Representatives from Hong Kong’s flagship I&T hubs, including the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Cyberport, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, and the FinTech Association of Hong Kong – shared real-world success stories and practical details on the support available, from physical infrastructure to lab facilities.

Long recognised as an international financial and business centre, Hong Kong has in recent years been accelerating investment in its I&T ecosystem. Backed by government funding, infrastructure and early-stage incubation programmes designed to help talent turn ideas into tangible outcomes.

A gateway to regional growth

For the 16 hackathon winners, their career journey is only just beginning,

In September, they will travel to Hong Kong and other cities in the GBA to gain first-hand exposure to one of the world’s most dynamic I&T ecosystems. Through meetings with ecosystem partners and venture capital investors as well as visits to research and development (R&D) centres, they will have the opportunity to build connections with potential collaborators across the region.

The visit will also give them a clearer picture of what it takes to turn their ideas into real-world products and businesses, while offering insights into how they could be brought to markets across Asia.

For many entrepreneurs, Hong Kong’s appeal extends beyond the city itself.

Its position as an international business centre and gateway to the GBA lets start-ups tap into one of the world’s largest innovation and manufacturing ecosystems while operating from a globally connected city.

“With its strong connectivity and rule-of-law environment, Hong Kong remains Asia’s premier talent hub for global professionals to scale their business and career,” says Chan.

Director of HKTE, Felix Chan, delivering his remarks at the hackathon. PHOTO: HONG KONG TALENT ENGAGE

This regional strength is backed by global metrics, adds Chan. The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster recently topped the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index 2025, an annual ranking of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems. The recognition underscores the region’s strong innovation capabilities and signals long-term opportunities for technology-driven careers.

The city is also continuing to invest in its long-term innovation ambitions. The planned Northern Metropolis, a 300 sq km development bordering Shenzhen, is envisioned as a major innovation centre that will strengthen Hong Kong’s integration with the mainland by bringing together research, technology development and advanced manufacturing, while deepening collaboration across GBA.

Within the metropolis, the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone will focus on R&D while San Tin Technopole will offer space for large-scale advanced manufacturing. Together, these developments are expected to create high-value jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, giving global talent access to GBA resources and broader Asian markets.

Since late 2022, the city has rolled out a series of admission measures aimed at attracting talent from around the world and enriching its pool of talents. These efforts are already beginning to gain traction. Since then, Hong Kong’s various talent admission schemes have received more than 640,000 applications, with around 300,000 people having arrived in the city as of June 2026, says Chan.



HKTE supports this growing interest by providing end-to-end support for those looking to build their careers in Hong Kong.

“This includes access to around 5,000 job opportunities across I&T, finance and related sectors, along with more than 100 partner connections spanning housing, education, professional services and community support,” says Chan. “HKTE also runs more than 120 online and in-person events each year on topics such as job searching, entrepreneurship, family integration and learning Cantonese.”