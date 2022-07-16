House Speaker, war hero in the running for top job

RANIL WICKREMESINGHE, 73

A lawyer by training, Mr Wickremesinghe was first elected to the legislature in the late 1970s and had an unbroken streak in Parliament until 2020, when his party was trounced after the Easter Sunday bombings. As interim president, he will lead the race if he garners the support of Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party. But he is not immune to the anger on the streets, with protesters burning down his private residence. He was whisked away to safety and his whereabouts are not known.

SAJITH PREMADASA, 55

The leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party was a member of Mr Wickremesinghe's United National Party, which he joined in the 1990s, shortly after his father - then President Ranasinghe Premadasa - was assassinated. He parted ways with Mr Wickremesinghe in 2020. Mr Premadasa, who has held several Cabinet posts, will need the support of Mr Rajapaksa's party and minority parties.

MAHINDA YAPA ABEYWARDENA, 76

The current Speaker of Parliament could emerge as a consensus president if there is a deadlock over who should helm the country through the current crisis. He is also deputy chairman of the ruling SLPP and is known to be loyal to Mr Rajapaksa's older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa. Mr Abeywardena has been active in politics for more than 30 years.

DULLAS ALAHAPPERUMA, 63

An ally of Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa, Mr Alahapperuma entered politics when he won a provincial seat in 1993, eventually serving as provincial minister for cultural affairs. He has been with the SLPP since 2016. He is likely to be nominated by an alliance consisting of lawmakers from the main opposition party, the Sri Lankan Freedom Party, and a breakaway faction of the SLPP.

SARATH FONSEKA, 71

The retired army general is a war hero in Sri Lanka for leading the military when it crushed a long insurgency by Tamil guerilla fighters. Mr Fonseka threw his hat into the ring on Thursday, saying he was ready to step up if a majority of lawmakers supported him. An SLPP faction is also supporting him, he added.

