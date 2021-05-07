Hospitals start to get foreign relief supplies; govt criticised for delays

The biggest international relief mission India has seen in recent years is being rolled out as the country reels from the impact of a second wave of Covid-19.

Every day, flights from different countries carrying emergency relief, ranging from large oxygen-generating plants to N95 masks, have been landing in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Ships carrying liquid medical oxygen and other oxygen-related equipment are also docking in ports, emptying their cargo and going back for more rounds.

From airports and ports, oxygen and oxygen-related equipment, medicine like remdesivir and other equipment like ventilators and oximeters are being sent to different parts of the country.

The capital New Delhi, among the worst hit by the crisis, with its hospitals running out of oxygen and patients in desperate need of medical help, has been a key recipient of this foreign aid, which started arriving on April 27.

Ventilators from Thailand have gone to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, an Italian oxygen plant to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run hospital in Greater Noida.

Similarly, aid from Singapore has also reached India. Yesterday, five ventilators sent by the Singapore Red Cross arrived in Delhi, earmarked for its hospitals.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said: "At the government level, 256 oxygen cylinders were airlifted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force on April 28 and handed over to the Indian Red Cross. The latter is best-placed to distribute supplies where they are most needed.

"Beyond that, we have worked closely with the Indian government on the commercial procurement of oxygen tanks.

"At the ground level, there are Singapore companies and NGOs either channelling contributions via the Singapore Red Cross or working directly with local partners."

Hindustan Times newspaper reported that oxygen cylinders from Singapore had been sent to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in the cities of Raipur, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

Singapore's Temasek has partnered a growing coalition of private and public sector groups to donate more than 8,300 oxygen concentrators, 51,000 oximeters as well as ventilators. Some two million masks and other equipment are also on the way.

More than 40 countries have responded to the massive humanitarian crisis in India.

India has recorded more than 20 million Covid-19 cases, with 412,262 fresh infections in the 24 hours up to yesterday.

Predictions are that the peak will hit later this month or the next before cases begin to dip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced criticism from the media and opposition that it did not mobilise fast enough. It has also been accused of lacking transparency over how it is allocating foreign aid.

On Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked for a listing of the aid items and their destinations.

Media reports have highlighted delays. The Scroll.in, an online news portal, reported on Wednesday that aid disbursement started only on Monday, a week after foreign relief started pouring in.

In the Delhi High Court, Indian media reported that senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao expressed concern with the way medical equipment was being distributed.

He was quoted as saying in court that Lady Hardinge Medical College received around 260 oxygen concentrators when it did not require that many.

The Indian government has denied the criticisms, saying that aid had been sent to 38 medical institutions in 31 states.

In a statement, it described the flow of aid, saying the Ministry of External Affairs coordinates with the aid-giving nations, the Indian Red Cross receives it and hands it over to a central government company. A unit under the Ministry of Health then decides where it would go to.

Sources said the countries that have sent help are being told where the aid is going.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement: "All items received so far are allocated to the states/institutions and a substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise."