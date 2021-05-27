Coronavirus: The road to herd immunity

Hesitancy and uneven distribution slow vaccine campaigns

Data shows nations initially ahead now falling behind in inoculating 75% of population

Arvind Jayaram‍ Assistant Foreign Editor
  • Published
    35 min ago
The massive effort by countries worldwide to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by vaccinating three-quarters of their populations against the dreaded disease appears to be moving in fits and starts, judging by the latest data.

Countries that initially appeared to be winning the race to inoculate their residents are set to slide down the ranks of the most successful nations in combating the coronavirus, if one is to go by a Covid Vaccine Tracker put together by Bloomberg that estimates when they are expected to achieve herd immunity.

Race to achieve herd immunity

