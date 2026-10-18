‘Heartbreaking’: Out-of-control truck kills 13 at Hindu festival in India

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The damaged front body of a truck that lost control and ran over people in Gwalior, India, on Oct 18.

NEW DELHI – A speeding truck in India killed 13 people when it ploughed into a crowd at a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct 18, with President Droupadi Murmu describing the deaths as “heartbreaking”.

The heavily loaded truck reportedly lost control in the early hours of Oct 18 and hit devotees gathered at a temple in Gwalior, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited hospital officials as saying 13 people had died.

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” Murmu said on social media.

India, with a population of 1.4 billion, recorded more than 183,000 road traffic deaths in 2025, or over 500 a day, according to the Roads Ministry.

Many of these deaths are linked to inadequate road infrastructure, ill-maintained vehicles and exhausted drivers, according to official data. AFP