Health experts baffled as coronavirus cases plummet in Pakistan

LAHORE • Six months after the coronavirus arrived in Pakistan, the country appears to have dodged the worst of the pandemic, baffling health experts and dampening fears its crowded urban areas and ramshackle hospitals will be overrun.

Following an initial surge, the number of infections has plummeted in recent weeks, with Covid-19 deaths hovering in the single digits each day, while neighbouring India tallies hundreds of fatalities.

Pakistan has a long history of failing to contain myriad infectious diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis, while successive governments have underfunded its healthcare sector for decades.

Added to that, many Pakistanis live in crowded, multi-generational homes or packed apartment buildings that favour rampant virus transmission.

"No one has been able to explain this decline... We don't have any concrete explanation," said Dr Salman Haseeb from the Services Hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.

Pakistanis have proposed numerous hypotheses for their country's seeming ability to weather the pandemic, crediting everything from the young population and the hot and humid climate to unproven claims of natural immunity.

The median age in the country is only 22 and the coronavirus is known to disproportionately affect older people with prior health complications.

To date, the South Asian nation of about 220 million people has confirmed over 295,000 infections and currently is recording a few hundred new cases per day.

With only limited testing, the true number of cases is likely considerably higher, observers say.

One testing exercise in Lahore suggested as much as 7 per cent of the city's population had been exposed to the virus.

But anecdotal evidence from hospitals across Pakistan supports the downward trend.

