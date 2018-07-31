Gunmen storm government building in Afghanistan, taking dozens of people hostage

JALALABAD, AFGHANISTAN (REUTERS, AFP) - Suspected Islamist militants stormed a government building in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday (July 31), taking dozens of people hostage after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance gate, officials and witnesses said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though a spate of deadly attacks on the city in recent weeks have been seen as a show of force by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group.

According to one witness, a passerby named Obaidullah, the latest attack began when a black car with three occupants pulled up at the entrance to a building used by the department of refugee affairs, and a gunman got out firing around him.

One attacker blew himself at the gate and the two other gunmen entered the building, in an area close to shops and government offices, said Mr Obaidullah.

A few minutes later, the car blew up, wounding a number of people in the street, he said.

"We saw several people wounded and helped to carry them away," Mr Obaidullah said.

As security forces closed off the area, gunshots could be heard and a clouds of black smoke spiralled into the sky above the area.

Mr Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the local provincial council, said around 40 people appeared to be caught inside the building, which caught fire in the initial stages of the attack.

One hostage had called the security services and told them that the attackers had ordered the people inside not to move, he said.

Provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said the attack happened during a meeting with NGOs working on refugee-related issues. The head of the department and several other people were taken to safety, he said.

Although it is unclear whether there is any direct connection, ISIS attacks have picked up as hopes for peace talks between the government and the Taleban have grown in the wake of last month's three-day ceasefire.

The casualties add to a mounting toll in Afghanistan. On the other side of the country, in the western province of Farah, a roadside bomb hit a bus, killing as many as 11 people and injuring around 40, mostly women and children, officials said.

"It was a bomb planted by the Taleban to hit security forces but... it got a passenger bus," Farah provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib told AFP.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Taleban that they were responsible.

The bus began its journey in the western city of Herat and was headed for the Afghan capital. The explosion happened as it travelled through Farah's Bala Baluk district at 4.30am local time, provincial governor's spokesman Naser Mehri told AFP.

Around a dozen of the wounded - mostly members of the Hazara ethnic group who tend to follow Shiite Islam in the Sunni-dominated country - were taken to hospital in Herat.

Among them was Mr Mohammad Zahir, 40, who had been travelling with his newly married daughter to visit relatives in Kabul.

"The bus was driving on the main road when I heard a big bang," Mr Zahir told AFP. "When I woke up I found myself in the hospital. I still don't know what's happened to my daughter."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack.

"Harming civilians, especially scholars, children and women, is against the Ulema Council's (Afghanistan's top religious leaders) fatwa," Mr Ghani said in a statement, referring to the group's proclamation in June that suicide attacks and explosions were "haram" or prohibited in Islam.

A photo posted on social media purportedly of the bus showed the vehicle's blackened shell and dozens of men at the scene. Some were peering inside while others were walking through the wreckage. A number of emergency vehicles could be seen.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the 17-year conflict and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as remotely detonated or pressure-plate bombs, are one of the main cause of casualties.

Such IEDs caused 877 civilian casualties in the first half of 2018 - 232 deaths and 645 wounded - accounting for 17 per cent of overall civilian casualties, the latest United Nations figures show.

A total of 1,692 civilians were killed in the conflict during the first six months of this year. Another 3,430 were wounded. That was the highest number of civilian fatalities for the period since the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began keeping records in 2009.