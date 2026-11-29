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Gunmen kill 11 in ambush on vehicles carrying coal miners in restive south-western Pakistan

The attack took place in Kohlu, a district in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan, which has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months.

QUETTA, Pakistan – Gunmen ambushed two vehicles carrying coal miners in south-western Pakistan on Nov 29, killing 11 people before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The attack took place in Kohlu, a district in the province of Balochistan, which has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months.

A search operation was under way to trace and arrest the assailants, senior police official Tayyab Iqbal said.

In Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the killings and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which the government has blamed for similar attacks.

Oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan has a long-running insurgency, with several separatist groups staging attacks, targeting security forces and civilians in their quest for independence.

Several militant groups, including the outlawed Pakistan Taliban, are also active in the province, and they often target security forces there and elsewhere in Pakistan. AP