Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut key border crossing with Pakistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan – Gunfire erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces on Monday after the Taliban authorities shut Afghanistan’s busiest crossing with its eastern neighbour, officials said.

Relations between the countries have been testy since the Taliban took Kabul in August 2021, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring armed groups that have carried out strikes on its soil.

There have been frequent flare-ups along the mostly mountainous border splitting the countries – which no Afghan government has ever recognised – including sporadic gunfights and crossing closures.

A Pakistani official said the Torkham crossing, equidistant between Kabul and Islamabad, was shut late on Sunday after Pakistani officials turned away a traveller accompanying a medical patient.

On Monday at 7.30am Afghan time, a “clash took place when Pakistani forces fired at Afghan forces”, Afghan official Harfat Muhajir said.

“Afghan forces shot in response, but nobody was hurt,” he added.

Mr Mohammad Sediq Khalid, the commissioner of Torkham on the Afghan side, said: “The gate has been closed by the order of Kabul officials after complaints that Pakistan is not fulfilling its promises.”

A Pakistan border security source said the dispute over refusal to allow the traveller entry stemmed from a new requirement for attendants of medical patients to carry certain documentation.

The government did not respond to a request to clarify the new rules.

The border crossing at Torkham – 177km from the capital of each country – is a key trading waypoint, where Afghanistan exports truckloads of coal and receives food and other supplies from Pakistan.

Both nations are in dire economic crisis, with Afghanistan reeling from a drop-off in aid following the end of the US-backed occupation, and Pakistan crippled by a domestic downturn and foreign exchange crisis that has left it on the brink of default.

In the 1½ years of Afghanistan’s Taliban rule, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks on its soil, mainly in the regions bordering Afghanistan.

In January, a suicide bomber killed more than 80 police officers at a mosque in the north-western provincial capital of Peshawar.