Government panel recommends banning diesel-run four-wheelers in India, putting their future in doubt

NEW DELHI - A government-commissioned report that recommends a ban on diesel-powered four-wheelers has put a cloud over their future in India, with experts suggesting it could worsen declining demand in the country for such vehicles.

The Energy Transition Advisory Committee’s report, which lays out a low-carbon pathway for India’s oil and gas sector, has been discussed widely in local media since its release in April.

One recommendation that caught public attention suggests a ban on diesel-driven four-wheelers, such as cars and sport utility vehicles, in cities with a population of more than a million, as well as in all towns with high pollution levels by 2027.

Such a move could have wide repercussions, as there are an estimated 46 cities with more than a million residents.

The report also recommends that no diesel city buses be added to the public transport fleet in urban areas from around 2033.

These recommendations have provoked opposition from the Indian automobile industry and concern from diesel-vehicle owners in the world’s third-largest auto market, prompting the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to clarify in May that the report was still under consideration.

But the ideas have been welcomed by many, especially clean energy advocates working to reduce emissions in India’s transportation sector.

“Any such change would get a lot of resistance, but we are running out of time,” said Ms Vibhuti Garg, director for South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

“We really need to ban the most polluting fuels,” she told The Straits Times, suggesting that a ban on diesel passenger vehicles by 2027 should be “doable” provided owners who have bought it recently and manufacturers with unsold inventory are fairly compensated.

The share of diesel-run vehicles in India’s passenger segment has fallen from a high of around 54 per cent in 2012 to around 18 per cent at the moment.

This has largely been driven by the narrowing gap between petrol and diesel prices since the latter was deregulated in 2014.

A ban on diesel cars older than 10 years in Delhi and the wider National Capital Region, compared with 15 years for those running on petrol, has also reduced their appeal.

“Such a proposal signals a strong intent from the government, indicating it is looking at an eventual ban on diesel passenger vehicles. People are even less likely to buy them now,” added Ms Garg.

India’s transport sector is responsible for around 14 per cent of the country’s energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, making it critical to clean up the country automobile fleet to meet the government’s goal of reaching net zero by 2070.