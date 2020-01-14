Going the full stretch for India's upcoming Republic Day parade

Members of the Delhi Police stretching before a Republic Day parade rehearsal in New Delhi yesterday morning. The police are among the various contingents from different forces preparing for the event. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan 26, to commemorate the day the country's Constitution officially came into force 70 years ago. This year's parade, which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians, features performances by the "Daredevils" motorcycle stunt team from the Border Security Force as well as a showcase of India's military assets, including the Apache attack helicopter and Chinook transport helicopter. Both aircraft will be making their debut in the annual event.