Goa banks on vaccinations to help it restart tourism

The pink flag flutters atop a fisherman's boat in the late afternoon breeze blowing in from the Arabian Sea at Arambol. "Pray For Us", it reads, adorned with beatific images of the Virgin Mary.

It is also a plea that is on innkeeper Inacio Daniel D'Souza's T-shirt.

As Goa cautiously reopens to domestic tourism in time for the peak season beginning this month, the 65-year-old Roman Catholic, like many others heavily dependent on tourism, is desperate for the arrival of overseas visitors, for whom entry has been banned in India since March last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic set in.

This forced Mr D'Souza to shut his eight-room guest house in Arambol, which relied on foreign tourists. The village in northern Goa is famous for its beach.

With little income since then and mounting loans, prayers have kept him going. "I will say 'Thank you, God' if the government lets in foreign tourists," he said, seated under a constellation of statues of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary on his lavender living room wall.

"We will be at least able to survive somehow."

One of the world's top tourism destinations, Goa, a western Indian state, hosted more than 7.12 million domestic and 937,000 foreign tourists in 2019.

The pandemic put an end to that, pummelling the livelihoods of about 40 per cent of the state's population of 1.6 million people as losses estimated at more than $1.8 billion piled up.

Memories of the calamitous second wave in April and May this year are still raw, and the fear of a crippling third lockdown lurks in the background. But there are tender signs of recovery too, with the arrival of more domestic tourists since last month, drawn to the state's gorgeous beaches as well as unique Indo-Portuguese heritage.

The glittering casinos on the riverfront in the state capital, Panaji, indicate this revival.

Allowed to resume business on Sept 20, after being shut for nearly five months since April, Majestic Pride Casino has recovered more than 65 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 footfall of domestic tourists.

"Within a month, we are hopeful of achieving... pre-Covid-19 levels," said Mr Shrinivas Nayak, the director of the casino.

Expectations notwithstanding, Goa is not being reckless about reopening. Incoming Indian travellers need to show a full vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 report on entry, and large-scale events such as Sunburn, a popular three-day music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, are still not allowed.

With lockdowns now described as a "thing of the past" by some in Goa's tourism industry, learning to survive in the shadow of Covid-19 is becoming the norm.

"We have to now start doing business with Covid-19 around as we have learnt in the last 18 months that Covid-19 is here to stay for some time," said Mr Nilesh Shah, president of the Travel & Tourism Association of Goa.

Establishments such as casinos operate at half their capacity and signs urging tourists to keep to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour are all around.

Brands are trying to woo back customers with safety measures, while police patrol the streets to get errant tourists to mask up.

"Instead of suppressing the economy and letting people die because of starvation, it is better to accept Covid-19 as part of normal life and continue business with all necessary safety protocols," said Mr Nayak.

As it reopens, Goa has been emboldened by its high vaccination rate, compared with the rest of the country. It expects to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of this month, and about 95 per cent of workers in the tourism sector are already fully vaccinated.

Dr Amandeep Singh, 30, a Bangalore-based pharma consultant, came to Goa last month for a "workation", encouraged by its vaccination rates. Tourists such as him are also adapting to the era of Covid-19 safe tourism.

Dr Singh rented a villa with his friends instead of checking into a hotel - to minimise contact with others - and is hanging around the less popular beaches.

"Since there are lots of beaches (in Goa) you can choose a couple of them which are less famous and move around with less of a crowd around you," he said.

With the global pandemic situation yet to stabilise and international air connectivity still curtailed, progress is bound to be incremental.

"There is no silver bullet for this pandemic," Mr Nikhil Desai, the managing director of Goa Tourism Development Corp, told The Straits Times. "If we play our cards well and follow proper behaviour, then I think we will be able to manage or rather reduce the impact of the so-called third wave."

