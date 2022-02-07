Glacier near Everest's summit melting rapidly

KATHMANDU • Ice on a glacier near the summit of Mount Everest that took millennia to form has shrunk dramatically in the past three decades due to climate change, a new study has found.

The South Col formation may already have lost around 55m of thickness in the past 25 years, according to research led by the University of Maine and published last week by Nature.

Carbon dating showed that the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said.

At that rate, South Col was "probably going to disappear within very few decades", lead scientist Paul Mayewski told National Geographic.

The South Col glacier is around 7,900m above sea level and 1,000m below the peak of the world's highest mountain.

Other researchers have shown that Himalayan glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate. As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himalayan mountains that could burst and unleash floods.

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest 25 times since 1994, said he has witnessed changes on the mountain. "We now see rock exposed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Everest, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice."

Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below. They feed 10 of the world's most important river systems and help supply billions of people with food and energy.

