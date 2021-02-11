Glacier disaster: Anger mounts as hopes fade

TAPOVAN (India) • Dozens of angry and desperate relatives of about 30 people trapped in a tunnel since a glacier disaster in India jostled with police yesterday as hopes faded that they would be found alive.

More than 200 people were still missing after a barrage of water and debris hurtled with terrifying speed and power on Sunday morning, sweeping away bridges and roads and hitting two hydroelectric plants. Most of them were workers at the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project and at the smaller Rishiganga dam, which was swept away by the torrent.

Thirty-two bodies have been found so far, officials said yesterday. It may take days for more bodies to be recovered under the tonnes of rocks and other debris and the thick blanket of grey mud.

The main focus of the massive rescue operation, under way day and night since Sunday, is a tunnel near a severely damaged hydroelectric plant that was under construction at Tapovan, in Uttarakhand state. Workers have been battling to try and reach between 25 and 35 people who rescuers hope are still alive in air pockets.

Excavators had cleared more than 80m of mud blocking the tunnel entrance, but still have at least another 80m to go to reach where most of the workers were believed to be trapped, officials at the site said. A drone that was sent into the tunnel failed to detect signs of life.

"As time passes, the chances of finding them are reducing. But miracles do happen," said Mr Piyoosh Rautela, a senior state disaster relief official. "We are working round the clock - man, machinery, we are all working around the clock. But the amount of debris is so much that it's going to take a while to remove all that."

Outside, there were medical teams on standby with oxygen cylinders and stretchers, as well as increasingly desperate and enraged relatives. There have been no signs that their loved ones are still alive. "This entire rescue operation is a joke," said Mr Sanjay Pant, whose 24-year-old electrical engineer brother, Abhishek, was in the tunnel.

"We are not living in the 18th century where just one bulldozer can be used to clear tonnes of slush. Where is our technology, where are our machines?"

Twenty-five of the bodies recovered so far were yet to be identified. Many of the victims are poor workers from hundreds of kilometres away in other parts of India.

The flash flood was initially thought to have been caused by a glacier breaking apart and crashing into the river, but some scientists say it was more likely to have been due to an avalanche.

