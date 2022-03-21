Gearing up for further hike in edible oil prices

The surge in oil and agricultural prices caused by the war in Ukraine has sparked food security fears across the globe. Here’s a look at the situation in the region and what governments are doing to keep prices and supplies under control.

India, the world's largest importer of edible oils, is bracing itself for more shocks as the war in Ukraine risks further driving up prices of key products in this category, which have risen by 10 per cent to 30 per cent since last year, stubbornly challenging India's efforts to control inflation.