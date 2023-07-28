G-20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus amid deep divisions

CHENNAI – Environment ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies meeting in India on Friday raced against time to reach a last-minute consensus on the most contentious issues to redress the global climate crisis.

No major breakthrough is expected, with G-20 delegates stuck on climate change adaptation finance, mitigation and peaking emissions by 2025 in hectic negotiations.

The Chennai meeting comes days after the bloc was criticised for failing to agree on a roadmap to cut fossil fuels from the global energy mix.

All present at Friday’s conference understood “the severity of the crisis” facing the world, Mr Adnan Amin, chief executive of this year’s COP28 climate talks, said.

“But I think there’s a kind of political understanding that still needs to be achieved,” he added on the sidelines of the meeting.

Any agreements reached in Chennai will be signed by the leaders of G-20 nations – constituting more than 80 per cent of global GDP and carbon dioxide emissions – at a summit in New Delhi this September.

The absence of an accord on fossil fuel cuts last week was seen as a blow to mitigation efforts, even as climate experts blame record global temperatures for triggering floods, storms and heatwaves.

Some major oil producers – such as Russia and Saudi Arabia – were blamed for the lack of progress.

“Given the scale of the triple global crises, climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, we truly have no time left to waste,” Mr Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s environment and climate change minister, warned in Chennai on Thursday.

Mr Amin said it was clear that questions of “national interests” still had to be resolved before firmer commitments could be made on fossil fuels.

“It’s very clear that every country in the world will start by looking at its immediate self-interest,” he said.

“As long as that demand is there, that energy source will continue,” the COP28 CEO added.

Most delegations were led by their environment and climate change ministers, while the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.