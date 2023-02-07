Pakistan bids farewell to ex-president Musharraf in muted send-off

KARACHI - Pakistan’s divisive former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was buried on Tuesday in a muted funeral that was never officially announced.

The country’s serving army chief, the Prime Minister and the President all stayed away from the event, with media blocked from covering it and local television not airing the service.

Mr Musharraf, who became a key United States ally during Washington’s “war on terror” after the Sept 11 attacks, died in exile in Dubai on Sunday at the age of 79, after having suffered a long illness.

In Pakistan, where the military is supremely powerful, Mr Musharraf remains a controversial figure who left many Pakistanis with a deep distaste for direct military rule.

Prayers were held on the grounds of a military compound in Karachi in a funeral ceremony attended by around 10,000 people, mostly retired and serving military officers, an AFP reporter observed.

“He was not given the honour that he deserved... the government has done nothing – it should have arranged the funeral at the national stadium,” Ms Rubina Mazhar, a herbal medicine doctor, told AFP after the prayers.

Mr Wajid Noor, a 71-year-old retired government official, said “thousands of people wanted to participate in the funeral, but no details were provided”.

Mr Musharraf’s body was later transported to a nearby military graveyard where the coffin, draped in the national flag, was buried as hundreds of people watched surrounded by tight security.

A junior army officer at the site who asked not to be named said a gun salute was given to the former leader.

Economic boom, democratic decline

Mr Musharraf, a four-star general, seized power in a 1999 bloodless coup and was acting simultaneously as Pakistan’s army chief, chief executive and president when the 9/11 attacks on the US took place.

He became Washington’s chief regional ally during the invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan, a decision which put him in the crosshairs of Islamist militants, who made several attempts on his life.

But it also brought a huge influx of foreign aid, which bolstered the economy and helped modernise Pakistan.

The general twice suspended the Constitution and was accused of rigging a referendum shoring up his power, as well as rampant rights abuses including rounding up opponents during his nearly nine-year rule.