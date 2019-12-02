From chairs to iPhones, India's millennials rent them all

MUMBAI • At 29, Mr Spandan Sharma does not own a flat, a car or even a chair. He is one of a growing number of Indian millennials bucking traditional norms and instead opting to rent everything from furniture to iPhones.

"Millennials in my age bracket want freedom and earlier what was seen as stability is now seen as a sign of being tied down," he said.

"My parents don't understand the concept of renting furniture at all. They have never been completely on board with the idea," he said. "They said it would be much better to buy rather than rent furniture in the long term."

For 4,247 rupees (S$81) a month, the Mumbai-based executive furnished his entire home, sourcing furniture for his bedroom, living room and dining area, as well as a refrigerator and microwave.

Mr Sharma is not alone. Tens of thousands of young Indians are switching from buying to renting so they can live life with few strings attached.

From ride-hailing apps to communal office spaces, the sharing economy is a global phenomenon that is expected to generate annual revenues of US$335 billion (S$458 billion) by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In the United States, websites such as Rent the Runway and Nuuly offer fashion-conscious customers the option to try rather than buy clothing, while in China, consumers can rent BMWs via a tap on their smartphone.

In India, the boom has fuelled the rise of new furniture and appliance-renting businesses, such as Furlenco, RentoMojo and GrabOnRent - and even jewellery rental apps - in recent years.

The sector is a bright spot amid a severe slowdown as weakening consumer demand has led to tumbling sales, including in the bellwether car sector.

The country's furniture rental market alone is expected to be worth US$1.89 billion by 2025, according to consulting firm Research Nester.

In an indication of the trend's staying power, Swedish furniture giant Ikea has said it plans to test a subscription-based model in 30 markets next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE