Fresh turmoil in Pakistan as PM Khan dodges opposition's ouster bid

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's political turmoil deepened yesterday when Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections, a move the opposition challenged as treasonous and vowed to fight.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, a member of Mr Khan's party, blocked an opposition no-confidence motion that Mr Khan had widely been expected to lose.

But the reprieve set up a potential constitutional battle, increasing uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

President Arif Alvi, also of Mr Khan's party, approved his request to dissolve Parliament and the Prime Minister called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

But Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party, promised a sit-in at Parliament and told reporters: "We are also moving to the Supreme Court today."

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front runner to replace Mr Khan should he be removed, called the parliamentary block "nothing short of high treason".

"There will be consequences for blatant and brazen violation of the Constitution," Mr Sharif said on Twitter, adding that he hoped the Supreme Court would play a role to uphold the Constitution.

The opposition blames Mr Khan for failing to revive the economy and crack down on corruption.

He has said, without citing evidence, that the move to oust him was orchestrated by the United States, a claim Washington denies.

The opposition and analysts say Mr Khan, an international cricket champion turned politician who rose to power in 2018 on the back of the powerful military's support, had fallen out with it, a charge he and the military deny.

"Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major-General Babar Iftikhar, head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in yesterday's developments.