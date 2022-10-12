Fresh headache for PM Truss as India-UK free trade deal stuck

NEW DELHI - India's reputation as one of the world's toughest trade negotiators is becoming more than an inconvenience for British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to prioritise rapid "early harvest" trade agreements in 2021, his country has signed just two new deals - one with United Arab Emirates and another with Australia.

Now, prospects for a much-touted pact with Britain look to be getting bogged down.

For Ms Truss, India's stance may force her to offer concessions because the pressure to strike big trade deals is already high.

Failure will provide another blow to her post-Brexit vision that Britain can clinch new deals in markets that were previous closed off due to its membership in the European Union.

The United States has already signalled that a deal with Britain is off the table in the short run.

Any failure to conclude a trade accord with Britain will be a missed opportunity for India, a nation upon which many economies are pinning their hopes amid intensified geopolitical struggles between the West and China.

The deal, if clinched, would be India's biggest and most ambitious free trade agreement to date.

But talks between India and Britain have hit a snag over easier access to thousands of skilled workers from the South Asian nation that is likely to push finalising a free trade agreement beyond the October deadline.

New Delhi's position has hardened in the ongoing negotiations amid concerns raised by British Home Secretary Suella Braverman on migration from India.

The comments made last week prompted India to say both the nations should "honour" the "understanding" with regard to migration mobility.

New Delhi is also seeking to claw back half a billion pounds in payments made by Indian workers toward Britain's social security system as part of the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Further, Britain's offer to restrict movement of skilled workers would skew the proposed trade deal in favour of Britain and would not be a win-win for both nations, the people said.

Mr Modi's government this year has balked at the trade portion of the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and entirely backed out of the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership back in 2020.