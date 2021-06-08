Free shots for adults, central govt to take over vaccinations

NEW DELHI • India will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday, in a bid to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and led to the world's second-highest tally of infections.

Mr Modi's announcement on national television came after weeks of criticism over a bungled vaccine roll-out that has covered fewer than 5 per cent of India's estimated adult population of 950 million.

Health experts have warned that vaccination is the only way to protect lives from a third wave of infections after a surge in April-May overwhelmed hospitals in the big cities and in the vast hinterland.

Mr Modi said the federal government will take over the vaccination programme from June 21, reversing a policy under which various states were running a part of it.

"Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper middle class, under the federal government programme, everyone will get free vaccines," he said.

Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and front-line workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

State governments were also competing against each other to procure vaccines from local manufacturers as well as foreign firms, but with little luck.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech.

It will launch Russia's Sputnik V shots commercially this month.

Mr Modi said the government will allow private hospitals to have 25 per cent of all vaccine supplies but they cannot charge more than 150 rupees (S$2.73) over the cost of the dose.

The premier's speech came against the backdrop of a near breakdown in India's health infrastructure over the last two months, with major cities running out of oxygen and hospitals flooded with patients while crematoriums struggled to keep pace with the number of those who died from Covid-19.

His government's ratings have fallen from 75 per cent in 2019 to 51 per cent this year, according to a LocalCircles polling company survey released on May 29, in one of the first indications that Mr Modi's enduring popularity with voters may be fading.

The new policy should help move things faster, an expert said. "This (centralised inoculation policy) eliminates states having to compete with one another for vaccine supplies, leaving them to concentrate on distributing them rapidly to their populations," said professor of physics and biology Gautam Menon at Ashoka University in Delhi.

The move is a good step, said Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research fellow Partha Mukhopadhyay, but continuing with a 25 per cent quota for paid vaccines through private hospitals remains inequitable.

"What worries me about this is the underlying philosophy of the government, which seems to treat vaccines as private commodity, which no other country in the world is doing," he said.

Overnight, India reported 100,636 new infections, the lowest in the world's second-most populous nation since April 6, and well off last month's peaks of more than 400,000, allowing the authorities to reopen parts of the economy.

