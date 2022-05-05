France's Macron talks Ukraine over dinner with India's Modi

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris for talks and a "working dinner" on Wednesday evening (May 4), hoping to prise New Delhi away from Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The two men embraced and posed for press photos as Modi arrived in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace, where he was also greeted by Macron's wife Brigitte.

Macron would "emphasise the consequences of the war for the international order well beyond the European Union, including in Asia," his office said ahead of the talks.

France wants to "help the Indians diversify their supply" away from Russian arms and energy, officials added.

The aim "is not to leave the Indians with no way out, but to offer solutions," they said.

After meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday as part of a European tour, Modi told reporters that "there won't be any winners in this war and everyone will lose".

India has so far avoided condemning the Russian invasion or voting to censure Moscow at the United Nations.

The Elysee said Macron has an "extremely warm relationship" with Modi, who has visited France three times since 2017, while the French leader went to India in 2018.

France has a "trusting relationship with India," officials added, and hopes to build up the two countries' "strategic partnership" in the Indo-Pacific.