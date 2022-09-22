Former Pakistan PM Khan apologises to avert court case: Lawyer

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has apologised for criticising a magistrate, his lawyer said on Thursday, likely averting a court case that could have seen him barred from standing for election.

Mr Khan, an international cricket star turned politician, was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April, but has been plotting his return, harrying the fragile new coalition government with vastly popular protests calling for early elections.

He became embroiled in a contempt of court case after criticising a magistrate over the detention of a close aide, and on Thursday risked being indicted.

But on appearing in court, Mr Khan apologised and the case is now "most likely to be dropped", his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told AFP.

"Everybody should respect the court and that's what he's shown today," Mr Chaudhry said.

"If he has crossed some red line, he apologises for that."

Pakistan's courts are often used to tie up lawmakers in tedious and long-winding proceedings that rights monitors have criticised for stifling political opposition.

Mr Khan's lawyers said the case still remained technically active and that he would submit a formal "affidavit of apology".

If he were convicted of contempt of court, Pakistan's constitution could disqualify Mr Khan from holding office for the next five years - with general elections due by the end of 2023.

The byzantine case against the former leader stems from his remarks over the police detention of aide Shahbaz Gill, who himself was arrested over comments about the army.

Mr Khan had also faced prosecution in an anti-terror court over the same remarks, but the case was dropped earlier this month.

Mr Khan was kicked out of power as the economy crumbled and he lost the support of Pakistan's powerful military leaders, regarded as behind-the-scenes kingmakers in the country's chaotic politics.

Pakistan has been hit by devastating floods this monsoon season, with a third of the country affected and the government's flood relief centre estimating the provisional cost of the catastrophe could reach US$30 billion (S$42.62 billion). AFP