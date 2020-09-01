Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

NEW DELHI • Mr Pranab Mukherjee, a former Indian finance minister who rose to become the nation's president, has died. He was 84.

Mr Mukherjee died yesterday at a hospital in New Delhi where he was being treated for a lung infection. His son made the announcement via a tweet.

The veteran politician was also found to have tested positive for Covid-19, making him the first high-profile figure in the country to have died after being infected.

Mr Mukherjee, often called Pranab-da - a suffix added to a name to denote "elder brother" in Bengali, was born in Mirati village on Dec 11, 1935, under the then Bengal Presidency in British India.

He earned a degree in law, and also pursued master's degrees in history and political science. He was a teacher and a journalist before entering politics.

He was nominated to India's Upper House of Parliament in 1969 by the Congress party, for which he served as a key troubleshooter.

A close aide of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Mr Mukherjee had stints as a federal minister of finance, defence, trade and external affairs, among others.

In July 2012, Mr Mukherjee was elected as head of the world's most-populous democracy, although the role of India's president is largely ceremonial.

His leadership in steering India's economy in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis is well acclaimed, but he will be most remembered for his tax move in 2012 as finance minister.

Mr Mukherjee introduced a retrospective tax after India's income tax office lost a case demanding that Vodafone Group pay capital gains levies for its 2007 acquisition of the then Hutchison Whampoa's Indian operations, spooking global investors.

The move was aimed at shoring up government coffers after an economic slowdown had sapped tax revenues, leaving the economy with a yawning budget deficit - then the widest among the biggest emerging markets.

"The amendment became applicable not only to Vodafone, but also a number of other cases in the pipeline and led to the reopening" of several tax cases, Mr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, a former secretary in the finance ministry, wrote in his book Backstage: The Story Behind India's High Growth Years.

As minister for external affairs, Mr Mukherjee signed a deal with then United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2008 that allowed any country access to nuclear trade with India despite the nation not being a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Last year, Mr Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's top civilian honour.

BLOOMBERG