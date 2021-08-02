Forget jabs - the next Covid-19 vaccine could be a simple pill

"Just to be clear, this is what our (Covid-19) vaccine looks like," said Dr Sean Tucker, chief scientific officer at American biotechnology firm Vaxart, during a Zoom call with The Straits Times last week.

In his hand was not a vial with a solution to be injected into the muscle, the way currently available Covid-19 vaccines are given.

Instead, he held up a single tablet in a blister pack - a tantalising prospect that people could soon pop a Covid-19 vaccine the way they would any ordinary pill.

As countries attempt to outpace the worrying spread of coronavirus with faster vaccination roll-outs, many have been constrained by not just a limited supply of vaccines, but also their inability to use available doses because they do not have the cold chain infrastructure or healthcare personnel necessary to administer them.

It is this challenge in vaccine storage and delivery that San Francisco-based Vaxart hopes to resolve with its tablet vaccine against Covid-19.

"You could potentially send it by mail, or drone or, you know, airdrop them. That is the nice thing about having a tablet-based vaccine," Dr Tucker told ST. "There's no learning involved or qualified medical support to take it and it avoids the cold chain."

Vaxart's tablet vaccine candidate is currently in phase two trials.

Covid-19 vaccines currently in use require some form of cold storage to remain effective, such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca one that has to be stored at between 2 deg and 8 deg C and Pfizer's, at minus 70 deg C.

This has proved to be a challenge in low-and middle-income countries, where a 2018 study found 59 per cent of healthcare facilities lacked reliable electricity to power cold storage appliances.

"Warm vaccines" currently being developed would be far easier to store and distribute in such places, revolutionising the response to the pandemic in warmer and resource-poor regions.

Such a vaccine developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and biotech start-up Mynvax has been found capable of triggering a strong immune response in mice and protecting hamsters.

The vaccine generated antibodies capable of neutralising four Sars-CoV-2 variants, including the highly contagious Delta variant. Researchers also reported last month that the vaccine remained stable at 37 deg C for up to a month and at 100 deg C for up to 90 minutes.

Dr Raghavan Varadarajan, a professor at IISc and one of the two co-founders of Mynvax, told ST that the vaccine will most likely be available in a freeze-dried powder form, along with a liquid adjuvant in a separate vial that would help create a stronger immune response.

Both components can be stored at room temperature and have to be mixed together to create the solution for an injection. Clinical trials are slated to start in six months.

Like many other countries, India, too, has struggled to ramp up its vaccination programme, administering an average of four million doses daily. Just under 10 per cent of India's population has been fully vaccinated, and the potential need for repeat doses to maintain immunity against the coronavirus has accentuated the urgency for vaccines that can be rolled out swiftly.

Warm vaccines such as IISc-Mynvax's, which is expected to be sold more cheaply than current vaccines, could prove especially helpful in halting Covid-19. Yet, little research has been done to produce warm vaccines globally.

A commentary published in The Lancet in March noted that high-income countries were not "really interested in and committed to" developing thermostable vaccines as their refrigeration capacity was never thought to be a limiting factor. It was this overlooked demand for heat-tolerant and easy-to-administer vaccines that Dr Tucker sought to address.

Today, Vaxart specialises in making tablet vaccines, including those against norovirus - which causes vomiting and diarrhoea - as well as seasonal influenza. In May, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate reported encouraging phase one results. If everything goes well, Vaxart hopes to apply for emergency-use authorisation in a year from now.

Developing an oral vaccine is a challenge as its active ingredients tend not to survive the journey through the digestive system. The team at Vaxart focused on identifying parts of the human intestine that are ideal for the tablet to be effective.

An oral vaccine could also help reduce vaccine hesitancy caused by the reluctance to get jabbed. Results of a poll commissioned by Vaxart earlier this year reported that nearly 19 million more American adults - about a third of those now refusing to get jabbed - would get vaccinated if they could take a pill instead of getting a shot.