Food shortage adds to Sri Lanka's woes

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed that the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost harvests.

A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers drastically cut crop yields, and although the government has reversed the ban, no substantial imports have yet taken place.

"While there may not be time to obtain fertiliser for this Yala (May-August) season, steps are being taken to ensure adequate stocks for the Maha (September-March) season," Mr Wickremesinghe said on Twitter late on Thursday.

"I sincerely urge everyone to accept the gravity of the... situation."

Mr Rajapaksa appointed nine new members to the Cabinet yesterday, including to the critical health, trade and tourism ministries. But he did not name a finance minister and the portfolio is likely to be retained by Mr Wickremesinghe.

Tourism-dependent Sri Lanka is facing a dire shortage of foreign exchange, fuel and medicines, and economic activity has slowed to a crawl.

"There is no point in talking about how hard life is," said Ms A.P.D. Sumanavathi, a 60-year-old woman selling fruit and vegetables in the capital Colombo. "I can't predict how things will be in two months - at this rate we might not even be here."

Nearby, a long queue had formed in front of a shop selling cooking gas cylinders, the price of which has soared to nearly 5,000 rupees (S$19) from 2,675 rupees last month. "Only about 200 cylinders were delivered, even though there were about 500 people," said Mr Mohammad Shazly, a part-time chauffeur standing in the queue for a third day.

"Without gas, without kerosene oil, we can't do anything. Last option, what? Without food, we are going to die. That will happen 100 per cent."

The central bank governor said on Thursday that foreign exchange had been secured from a World Bank loan and remittances to pay for fuel and cooking gas shipments, but supplies are yet to flow.

Inflation could rise to a staggering 40 per cent in the next couple of months, but it was being driven by supply-side pressures and measures by the bank and government were already reining in demand-side inflation, the governor said.

Inflation hit 29.8 per cent last month, with food prices up 46.6 per cent year on year.

The economic crisis has come about because of the confluence of the Covid-19 pandemic battering tourism, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of Mr Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, who resigned as prime minister on May 9.

Other factors have included heavily subsidised domestic prices of fuel and the decision to ban chemical fertiliser imports.

The Group of Seven economic powers support efforts to provide debt relief for Sri Lanka, group finance chiefs said on Thursday in a draft communique from a meeting in Germany after Sri Lanka defaulted on its sovereign debt.

Central bank chief P. Nandalal Weerasinghe has said plans for debt restructuring were almost finalised and he would submit a proposal to the Cabinet soon.

A spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said it was monitoring developments very closely and that a virtual mission to Sri Lanka was expected to conclude technical talks on a possible loan programme on May 24.

REUTERS