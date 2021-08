NEW DELHI - Arshad Khan (not his real name) lost his job as a supervisor at a construction site earlier this year. A desperate search yielded nothing for months, forcing him to become a rider with Zomato, an Indian food delivery service, in June.

Being employed has turned out to be a small mercy for Mr Khan. He works nearly 12 hours every day, seven days a week, covering around 100 kilometres daily on his motorcycle in Noida, a suburb of India's capital New Delhi.