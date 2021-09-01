Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in north-east India

GUWAHATI (India) • Flood waters have risen across north-eastern India, where hundreds of thousands of people remain stranded on the roofs of their homes or have fled to higher ground as torrential rain continues falling.

Incessant downpours for more than a week forced the Brahmaputra and other major rivers to burst their banks across Assam and Bihar states on Monday.

Many villages are submerged in water 2m deep. Experts say the region's annual floods are getting worse because of climate change.

At one dam, the authorities released water, fearing the walls would collapse.

The floods have also threatened a Unesco World Heritage reserve that is home to the largest concentration of one-horned rhinos.

Tens of thousands of people are stuck in villages cut off by the floods and the state governments said more than 400,000 had been moved to higher ground.

Sixteen-year-old Anuwara Khatun said she and her family have spent nearly a week on the roof of their home at Ghasbari in Assam's Morigaon district.

"The water level has been rising for five days now," she told Agence France-Presse by telephone from her stricken village on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

"A lot of families are stuck on their roofs. There is a shortage of essential supplies so we eat only once a day. There is no hygiene here," she added.

Mr Santosh Mandal, who moved his family to a sandbank in Bihar's Supaul district after his village was flooded, said: "There is no clean water to drink, food to eat and the children are crying for milk. We are praying for help because the government has yet to send relief."

The Bihar government has sent rescue boats to get people to safety but these are concentrated in the worst-hit districts.

The Bihar and Assam governments said more than 12,000 people are in relief camps.

The government in Bihar has opened up the Valmiki Gandak dam, warning people in nearby villages to move away, after 16cm of rain fell in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, about 70 per cent of the 430-sq km Kaziranga National Park in Assam is under water, threatening its rare one-horned rhinoceroses as well as elephants and wild boar.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made an "urgent appeal" for traffic to avoid a key highway through the reserve.

He said animals seeking shelter on the highway were now at risk.

