Flash floods kill 16 at Kashmir pilgrimage site

BALTAL (India) • Sixteen people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, with dozens more missing, after flash floods on Friday swept away hundreds of tents near a popular Hindu pilgrimage site, officials said yesterday.

Around 10,000 people were camped near the Amarnath temple in a Himalayan mountain cave when a sudden cloudburst triggered a deluge.

"We found 16 bodies so far and at least 40 are missing," an official from the state disaster response agency told AFP. "Security forces and all the rescue teams are looking for the missing and injured."

The Indian army said it had deployed two infantry battalions and special forces units to help with the search alongside search-and-rescue dog squads.

Helicopters were being used to evacuate injured pilgrims from the Baltal base camp north of the shrine. They had so far taken 63 people with injuries away for treatment, including to a field hospital set up by the army in mountains near the shrine.

Rescuers were using handheld thermal imaging devices to look for victims who might be trapped under the mud, the army statement said.

A pilgrim, known just as Vivek, who escaped the destructive downpour, said some family members and others from his group were still missing. "We were a group of 150 and 30 are still stuck up there. Their phones are switched off."

The annual pilgrimage sees hundreds of thousands of people trek up for days through rugged mountain passes to reach the shrine.

Visitors pay their respects to a large ice formation they believe is an incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior government officials expressed their grief over the loss of lives. "Condolences to the bereaved families," Mr Modi tweeted late on Friday.

This year's pilgrimage is the first since 2019, after a two-year halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilgrimage is being staged alongside a huge security deployment involving tens of thousands of soldiers and police. But treacherous weather in the mountains has in the past posed a bigger threat than security issues in the restive territory.

