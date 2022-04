When passengers arrived at a railway station in Delhi on Dec 12 to board the Shri Ramayana Express, a special train that covers pilgrimage destinations associated with Hindu god Lord Ram over 17 nights, they enjoyed an additional service.

They were on what was billed as the "world's first train" to get a vegetarian certification. Everything served to them during the journey was vegetarian, so the pilgrims had nothing to fret about when it came to food.