Five-year-old in India found with monkeypox-like symptoms

NEW DELHI • Doctors at a private hospital in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have detected monkeypox-like symptoms in a five-year-old girl, health officials said yesterday.

The officials said they had collected samples from the patient and sent them for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune city, Maharashtra state.

"Samples from a five-year-old girl were collected for testing for monkeypox, as a precautionary measure, as she had complaints of itching and rashes on her body," the chief medical officer of Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh told the media.

"She has no other health issues and neither she nor any of her close contacts travelled abroad in the past one month."

The five-year-old girl visited the hospital on Friday because of an ear infection. While she was there, the doctor treating her noticed monkeypox-like lesions on her body.

"I saw lesions on her body and they seemed similar to monkeypox," a local newspaper quoted Dr B.P. Tyagi, a senior ear, nose and throat specialist, as saying.

"We immediately informed the health department and isolated the girl.

"The family told us that several children in the family had developed a similar infection and two of them have already recovered."

So far, no confirmed case of monkeypox has been found in India.

