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Five in Bangladesh ambulance killed after collision with bus

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The ambulance was left mangled after colliding with the passenger bus head-on.

The ambulance was left mangled after colliding with the passenger bus head-on.

PHOTO: THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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FARIDPUR, Bangladesh – At least five people were killed after a passenger bus collided head-on with an ambulance on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bangladesh’s city of Faridpur on the morning of May 24.

All the deceased were passengers of the ambulance, said Bhanga Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Md Helal Uddin. Their identities could not be confirmed immediately.

Quoting locals, the office in charge said that the accident occurred around 10.30am (12.30pm Singapore time) near the Shankarpasha bus stand in Dangi union of the Nagarkanda sub-district.

A passenger bus travelling between Faridpur Sadar and Bhanga collided head-on with an oncoming ambulance on the highway, leaving the ambulance mangled and killing five of its passengers on the spot, he added.

Members of the highway police and Nagarkanda fire service rushed to the scene after receiving the information and launched rescue operations.

The bodies were recovered from the wreckage, he said. THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.